Lektorský koncert II. + Jack Pout s kapelou (UK)

Druhý lektorský koncert Studia Kokos!



Můžete se těšit na kousky různých žánrů, které si pro Vás připraví naši lektoři :-)



Maky Poláková, Annie Škodová, Hanička Černá, Ondřej Zima, Dušan Kodym, Zuzka Marková, Štěpán Růžička, Hlča Peukertová a i Alenka Schernstein Vítová :-) Marcelka bude mít asi tou dobou jiné starosti :-D



Jako host zahraje výborný písničkář z Anglie, který přijede se svou kapelou.



JACK POUT



Jack Pout is a BBC Folk award nominated singer/songwriter from Norwich, based in Brighton. Inspired by the revivalist musicians of the 60's and 70's, Jack's music carries nuances of numerous influences such as John Martyn, Duster Bennett, Bob Dylan and Chris Smither but with an individuality that makes his music inimitably his.

His honest, and often deeply personal, style of writing is married with a love for humour; live shows are known for their friendly and conversational style with audiences and feared for his love of puns.

2017 sees Jack playing shows across the U,K and Europe, playing and hosting stages at numerous festivals, and recording an album with a full band line up.